Davidson Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 873,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,589,000. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury accounts for approximately 8.4% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc. owned about 11.06% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 141.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $324,000.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.81. 4,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,957. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

