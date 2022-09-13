Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,176. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

