Davidson Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI stock traded down $20.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $475.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,084. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.55 and its 200-day moving average is $455.47. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.44%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

