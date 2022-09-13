Davidson Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Trex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 84.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE:TREX traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 31,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,972. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Trex Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.