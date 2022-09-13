Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,124 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.6% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,822. The company has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

