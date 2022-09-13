Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.89

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
Datatec Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.
Datatec Company Profile
Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Datatec (DTTLY)
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Datatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.