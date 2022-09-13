Datarius Credit Price Tops $0.0002 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $42,265.43 and approximately $112.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datarius Credit Coin Profile

Datarius Credit (CRYPTO:DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

