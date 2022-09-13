DAOventures (DVD) Achieves Market Cap of $166,994.06

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $166,994.06 and $6,047.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009055 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008094 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

