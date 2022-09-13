Daniel Allen Gold Sells 146,935 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $4,707,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,159,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,142,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $3,309,705.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. 1,860,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,427. The company has a quick ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.83.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

