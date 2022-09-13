Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Koolearn Technology (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) to “Hold”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Koolearn Technology (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Koolearn Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Koolearn Technology stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Koolearn Technology has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.
About Koolearn Technology
