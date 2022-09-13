D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Position Trimmed by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,618,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,195 shares during the quarter. D and Z Media Acquisition comprises approximately 0.7% of Glazer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.07% of D and Z Media Acquisition worth $25,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNZ. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 149.8% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 44,822 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D and Z Media Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:DNZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,083. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.
About D and Z Media Acquisition
D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
