CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.40-8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.54. CVS Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.40-$8.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.59.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 1.3 %

CVS stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.69. 98,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.39. CVS Health has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.