Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Acquired by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Custom Truck One Source worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ECP ControlCo LLC raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 0.5% in the first quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC now owns 25,859,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,963,000 after purchasing an additional 120,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after purchasing an additional 412,937 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 415,172 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,606,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTOS stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. 3,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $362.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.71 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

