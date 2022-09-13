CUBE (ITAMCUBE) 1-Day Volume Hits $339,211.00

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. CUBE has a market cap of $69.91 million and approximately $339,211.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One CUBE coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CUBE Coin Profile

CUBE’s genesis date was January 5th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for CUBE is market.cube.store.

CUBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

