Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 816.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.86. 54,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,378. The stock has a market cap of $137.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $25.33.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 283.56% and a net margin of 91.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

