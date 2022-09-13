Critical Review: EZFill (EZFL) versus Its Peers

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare EZFill to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EZFill and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00 EZFill Competitors 183 989 1403 36 2.49

EZFill presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.45%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 30.01%. Given EZFill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EZFill is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EZFill $7.23 million -$9.38 million -1.69 EZFill Competitors $8.03 billion $276.17 million 6.56

This table compares EZFill and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EZFill’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EZFill. EZFill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of EZFill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of EZFill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EZFill and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZFill -132.26% -60.69% -55.93% EZFill Competitors -3.64% -1.44% 0.14%

Summary

EZFill competitors beat EZFill on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

EZFill Company Profile

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

