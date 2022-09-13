Critical Review: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) versus TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -3,957.07% -25.44% -18.01% TIM 13.92% 7.69% 3.91%

Volatility and Risk

Anterix has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $1.08 million 697.42 -$37.52 million ($2.67) -14.89 TIM $3.35 billion 1.80 $547.96 million $1.06 11.73

This table compares Anterix and TIM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix. Anterix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Anterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Anterix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Anterix and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 1 0 0 2.00 TIM 0 0 3 0 3.00

Anterix currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.45%. TIM has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.79%. Given Anterix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anterix is more favorable than TIM.

Summary

TIM beats Anterix on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

About TIM

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions. In addition, the company provides digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2021, it served a subscriber base of 52.6 million customers. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

