Critical Contrast: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)

OrthoPediatrics and Bluejay Diagnostics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -10.88% -7.49% -5.37% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -48.51% -42.06%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OrthoPediatrics and Bluejay Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.81%. Bluejay Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 870.87%. Given Bluejay Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bluejay Diagnostics is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Bluejay Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $98.05 million 11.54 -$16.26 million ($0.60) -88.42 Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$3.49 million ($0.40) -2.57

Bluejay Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OrthoPediatrics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats OrthoPediatrics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

