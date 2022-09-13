Credit Suisse Group Trims Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Target Price to $50.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POR. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 190,299 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 720,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,802,000 after purchasing an additional 187,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

