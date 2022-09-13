Credit Suisse Group Boosts Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target to GBX 3,250

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Experian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 2,918 ($35.26) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.31) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,113.83.

Shares of Experian stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

