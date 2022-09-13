Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.34 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $3.70-$4.35 EPS.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.09. 185,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,614,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,559,000 after purchasing an additional 258,524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,457,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after purchasing an additional 83,284 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,437,000 after acquiring an additional 99,742 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

