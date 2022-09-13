Convergence Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $199,349.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00819704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014811 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Buying and Selling Convergence

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity.”

