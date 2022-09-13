Contrasting Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) and Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY)

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) and Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Luxottica Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Warby Parker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of Luxottica Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and Luxottica Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker -35.47% -44.81% -25.70% Luxottica Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker $540.80 million 2.53 -$144.27 million ($2.44) -5.86 Luxottica Group $10.34 billion 2.62 $1.17 billion $2.29 24.37

This table compares Warby Parker and Luxottica Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Luxottica Group has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker. Warby Parker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luxottica Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Warby Parker and Luxottica Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 5 3 0 2.38 Luxottica Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warby Parker currently has a consensus price target of $24.64, indicating a potential upside of 72.16%. Given Warby Parker’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than Luxottica Group.

Summary

Luxottica Group beats Warby Parker on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. As of May 16, 2022, it had 160 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as JAND, Inc. and changed its name to Warby Parker Inc. in June 2021. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Luxottica Group

(Get Rating)

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses. This segment offers its products under proprietary brands, such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Oliver Peoples, Alain Mikli, Arnette, and Vogue Eyewear; and licensed brands, including Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Bulgari, Chanel, Coach, Dolce&Gabbana, DKNY, Michael Kors, Paul Smith Spectacles, Prada, Miu Miu, Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren, Ralph, Starck Eyes, Tiffany & Co, Tory Burch, Valentino, Versace, and Ferrari. The Retail Distribution segment operates prescription eyewear stores primarily under its retail brands, including LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Pearle Vision, OPSM, Laubman & Pank, GMO, David Clulow, Salmoiraghi & Viganò, Ray-Ban, Oakley and Vault, Oliver Peoples, Alain Mikli, Ilori Optical, and Optical Shop of Aspen; and licensed brands, such as Sears Optical and Target Optical. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 9,000 stores. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. As of October 1, 2018, Luxottica Group S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica.

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.