Contrasting Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) & Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO)

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Airspan Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $35.17 million 0.44 $3.08 million ($0.51) -2.80 Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sonic Foundry has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sonic Foundry and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 0 1 0 3.00 Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonic Foundry currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 249.65%. Given Sonic Foundry’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sonic Foundry is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -16.31% -92.73% -22.37% Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sonic Foundry beats Airspan Networks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video enterprise solutions and services for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communication markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Mediasite Video platform that automates to capture, management, delivery, and search of live and on-demand streaming video; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It also provides Mediasite Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording devices used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Catch, a video capture software solution for classrooms. In addition, the company offers Mediasite Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

