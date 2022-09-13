Contrasting ESS Tech (GWH) & Its Rivals

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ESS Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s peers have a beta of 0.56, suggesting that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ESS Tech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 431 916 34 2.66

Earnings and Valuation

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 222.44%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 55.03%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares ESS Tech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.62 ESS Tech Competitors $693.24 million $22.42 million 1.53

ESS Tech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -77.59% -118.45% -8.76%

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

