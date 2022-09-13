ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.20

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 102188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic Trading Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $783.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Insider Activity at ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $2,557,055.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 491,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ContextLogic news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,602,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,459,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $2,557,055.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 491,107 shares in the company, valued at $854,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,742,272 shares of company stock valued at $11,903,613. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. State Street Corp increased its position in ContextLogic by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 9,401,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,484,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 538.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 658.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.