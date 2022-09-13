Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Sells $282,500.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. 66,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $240.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $82.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,247,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 302.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 132,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 412.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 91,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.