Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Sells $282,500.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. 66,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $240.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $82.02 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
Recommended Stories
