Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis Trading Down 3.5 %

CFMS opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.21. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281,841 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 11.5% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 477,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Conformis by 71.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 365,255 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

