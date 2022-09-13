Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading Down 9.2%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $38.44. 43,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 277,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -27.65%.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 65,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.