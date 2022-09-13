Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

