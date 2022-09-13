CoinLoan One Day Volume Reaches $128,060.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $33.04 million and approximately $128,060.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan coin can now be bought for $16.94 or 0.00082149 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was February 16th, 2018. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

