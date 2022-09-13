Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the August 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 350.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 57,621 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 53.7% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSF traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,578. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.