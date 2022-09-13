Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Zein Abdalla Sells 4,368 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.83. 3,832,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,595. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 23,757 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.