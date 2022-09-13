CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CME Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,980 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.80.

CME stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.96. 28,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,442. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,401 shares of company stock worth $1,903,451. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

