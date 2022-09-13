CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.66 Million

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $118.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000208 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018838 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00014304 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,881,619 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloakcoin was first launched in June 2014. After skyrocketing initial success, the project sank among rumours of a pump & dump scam and lack of development of promised features. The project was eventually abandoned by its creators.On the 14th October 2014, a new team of developers composed from members of the community, and with C4shm3n as their leader took over the project and set out to accomplish what the previous team failed to do: a fully anonymous trustless cryptocurrency. Trustless is defined as not having the need to trust a third party to provide secure and 100% private transactions. Has from 2018 the CloakCoin project is managed by Lasvegas83 and development is carried out by two developers: Deepend and Anorak.Cloakcoin is a open-source cryptocurrency and worldwide payment system. By using a algorithm that provides total privacy, Cloakcoin aims to enpower people with financial freedom and data privacy in a simple, practical, economical and virtually instantaneous manner.Cloakcoin is a dual PoW/PoS (Proof of Work, Proof of Stake) coin, which is now in the Proof-of-Stake (interest bearing) stage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.