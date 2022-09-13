ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ClimateRock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,206. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. ClimateRock has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,429,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,970,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

Further Reading

