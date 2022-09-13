ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

