City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

CHCO has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $86.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.57. City has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $90.96.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,360.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter worth approximately $7,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 452.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of City by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of City by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

