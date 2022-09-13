Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,998 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,357 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $26,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $510,236,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $229,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 79,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

