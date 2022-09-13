Citigroup Lowers Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $36.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.64.

Corning Stock Up 2.0 %

GLW opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corning has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

