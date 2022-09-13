Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives $6.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,522.85%. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

