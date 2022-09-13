CIBC Lowers North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$35.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

North West Stock Performance

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$33.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.52. North West has a 52 week low of C$30.55 and a 52 week high of C$40.08.

North West Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. North West’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Transactions at North West

North West Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,393.60. In related news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel acquired 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at C$988,339.11. Also, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at C$94,393.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 793 shares of company stock valued at $22,700.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

