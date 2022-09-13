Chromia Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $94.13 million and approximately $29.78 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chromia has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,160.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054566 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00065744 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005459 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00075950 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

