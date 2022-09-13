Christopher Richards Acquires 243,854 Shares of Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Stock

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Richards bought 243,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.76 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$184,109.77 ($128,748.09).
Christopher Richards also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Christopher Richards sold 458,366 shares of Apiam Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.54), for a total value of A$354,316.92 ($247,774.07).
Apiam Animal Health Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About Apiam Animal Health
Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.
