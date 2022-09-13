China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in August

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the August 15th total of 753,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

CHPXF stock remained flat at $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. China Pacific Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

