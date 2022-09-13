China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in August

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the August 15th total of 753,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
CHPXF stock remained flat at $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. China Pacific Insurance has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $3.25.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
Featured Stories
