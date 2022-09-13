Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Stock Position Cut by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lessened its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,468 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 1.60% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REFI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lowered their price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ:REFI traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. 821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,110. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

