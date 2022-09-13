Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Shares Gap Up to $160.73

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.73, but opened at $165.00. Cheniere Energy shares last traded at $166.43, with a volume of 32,415 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.80.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 800.57% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

