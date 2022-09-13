Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 240.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58,227 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International makes up 2.1% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.16% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $23,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,161,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRL opened at $223.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.00 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.67.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

