Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.70

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 26434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Cerus Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $710.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Cerus alerts:

Insider Activity at Cerus

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

About Cerus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Cerus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 326,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cerus by 153.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 176,050 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Cerus by 129.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter worth about $504,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.