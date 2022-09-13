Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.70

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 26434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.
The stock has a market capitalization of $710.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
