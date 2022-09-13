Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Holdings Raised by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Celsius accounts for 0.5% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,684 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 151.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,480,000 after purchasing an additional 933,496 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 520.0% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $28,853,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after purchasing an additional 173,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CELH. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 51,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,014. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 262.41 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $118.19.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $7,926,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,345,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,181.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $7,926,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,345,568.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,500 shares of company stock worth $26,796,940 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

